ROANOKE, Va. – A local retirement home is sending-out a huge ‘Thank you’ to everyone who wished a 106-year-old resident a happy birthday.

Earlier this week, 10 News introduced you to Venus Tucker ahead of her 106th birthday.

Our Lady of the Valley asked for cards to surprise her with.

Yesterday, they handed over nearly 2,700 birthday cards from 47 states.

On top of that, Ms. Tucker received more than a dozen flower arrangements.