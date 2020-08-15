Calling all volunteers: Franklin County food banks in jeopardy without more volunteers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Two local food banks could have to start shutting down if they don't get more volunteers soon.

Heavenly Manna in Rocky Mount has had to rely on the same small group of volunteers since March.

The volunteers are older, making the work and long hours tough.

Without more volunteers, the food bank may have to periodically cancel its weekly distribution events because the volunteers could be too tired to work.

His Cupboard in Boones Mill may have to start shutting down soon because there may not be enough volunteers to help run it at times.

Heavenly Manna Director Frances Davis said shutting down would be a huge blow to the food bank and the hundreds of people it serves each month.

“It will be difficult because people need food. Then, when the next Monday comes, we’re overcrowded and it would put that much more pressure on us,” Davis explained.

If you’re interested in volunteering at Heavenly Manna, you just have to show up to the food bank at 2233 South Main Street in Rocky Mount on Mondays at 8.

You can also reach out to Davis at 540-420-1914.

If you’re interested in volunteering at His Cupboard, send an e-mail to hiscupboardbm@gmail.com or call Boones Mill Baptist Church at 540-334-5154 and leave a message.