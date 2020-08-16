Police bust possible mobile meth lab in dollar store parking lot

LOUISA, Va. – A 54-year-old man is in custody, facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including “breaking and entering” and “abduction,” according to a report by WWBT.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a bulletin from Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5:30pm Saturday, advising to be on the lookout for Richard A. Hines, a 54 year-old-male who was said to be possibly suicidal and wanted out of their jurisdiction.

Richard Hines, arrested Saturday (Source: LCSO) (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The bulletin also said he could be driving a red Toyota Tundra Pickup truck. Hines was wanted out of Rockingham County for breaking & entering during the daytime with intent (F), assault & battery of a family member (M), abduction (F), petit larceny 3rd (F) and preventing the use of communication in an emergency (M).

An LCSO deputy observed the red Toyota pickup in the parking lot of the Trevilians Dollar General. Hines was found with the vehicle and taken into custody for the Rockingham County charges without incident.

Drug paraphernalia was located during the search incident to his arrest and additional suspected narcotics were located inside the vehicle. In searching the back of the vehicle, a bag containing items consistent with the making of Meth was located.

Deputies immediately set up a safe zone and contacted the Louisa Narcotics Task Force, and the Virginia State Police Clandestine Lab Team to insure proper investigation and collection of these items. Additional charges are pending.

This incident remains under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234, or anonymously to the Louisa County Crime Solvers at (800)346-1466.