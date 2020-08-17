10 new Roanoke City Jail inmates test positive for the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – A total of 14 inmates at the Roanoke City Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office announced that of 389 inmates who were tested, 10 tested positive.

This 10 is in addition to the four cases among inmates and 14 cases among Sheriff’s Office staff, that 10 News has previously reported.

At this time none of the 28 inmates or staff who have tested positive have had to be hospitalized.

The Sheriff’s Office will not release any names or specifics regarding the conditions of those individuals.

Inmates who tested positive have been reclassified to designated quarantine housing.