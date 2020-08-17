38-year-old man dies in Grayson County crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A 38-year-old Sparta, North Carolina man died on Friday after a crash in Grayson County, according to Virginia State Police.
At 11:50 p.m., police responded to a crash on Route 21 in Grayson County, just north of Hardin Road.
A 2001 Chevrolet Cavalier went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, overcorrected, then went off the left side of the road and hit a tree, according to police.
Carlos Hernandez, 38, the driver of the Chevy, died at the scene.
Police did not say whether or not he was wearing a seat belt.
The crash is still under investigation.
Below is a map of an approximate location of the crash: