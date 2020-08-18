Regal theaters in Southwest, Central Virginia set to reopen this Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Soon, movie lovers will be able to watch new films in theaters, rather than your living room.

Opening dates for select Regal theaters were announced on Tuesday nearly five months after the chain closed its theaters due to coronavirus.

Curious when your Regal location is reopening? Find out here: https://regmovi.es/316Q8v0 Posted by Regal on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

If you’re excited to finally enjoy a movie on the big screen, you won’t have to wait much longer!

All three Regal theaters in our region will open on Aug. 21:

Regal New River Valley & RPX in Christiansburg

Regal River Ridge in Lynchburg

Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke

Don’t expect to sit in a jam-packed theater; however, as Regal is implementing new safety and health procedures:

Moviegoers will be required to wear a face mask at all times while in the lobby and theaters with the exception of eating and drinking

All employees will undergo daily health screenings and wear a mask at all times

There will be two empty seats between each group in order to social distance

Refills on popcorn and drinks are suspended until further notice

There will be no self-serving condiment station at the concession stand

Wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers will be available at the main entrance

Despite the changes, the show must go on and there are plenty of films to ease your way back into the movie scene:

Unhinged (R)

Words on Bathroom Walls (PG13)

Tulsa (PG13)

Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula (NR)

Cut Throat City (R)

The New Mutants (PG13) - premiering Aug. 27

The Personal History of David Copperfield (PG) - premiering Aug. 27

You can preorder your tickets now at regmovies.com.