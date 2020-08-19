Big sale with a bigger cause: TAP hosts book warehouse sale to fund programs

SALEM, Va. – Total Action for Progess’ (TAP) books program is approaching its first anniversary and is hosting a warehouse sale to celebrate.

On Saturday, Aug. 22 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find thousands of gently used and new books, household items, board games, toys, etc. The proceeds from your purchase goes towards the 30+ programs TAP runs for the community.

“We do run on donations. This sale was all provided by donations, so anything that we do works off the community giving back, helping to support us so we do have donation bins around the community that accept books. We have three in Roanoke right now one in Blacksburg, we have two more we need to have homes for,” said Ben Wilborn, book coordinator for the TAP books program.

Items are organized by price. There will be a $1, $2 even up to $5 sections in the warehouse.

Wearing a mask is required to shop.

The warehouse is located at 1027 Electric Road in Salem and shares a parking lot with Feeding Southwest Virginia, across from the General Electric plant.

If you can’t shop there are still ways to support TAP and its books program. Click here to shop the program’s online store.

You can donate books all year. There are drop-off locations across the region including the New River Valley and Roanoke Valley. For a list of donation drop-off sites near you, click here.

TAP’s books program is looking for other businesses and community center parking lots to place its donation bins.