Former Danville hospital employee sentenced for stealing more than 13,000 pills

DANVILLE, Va. – A 60-year-old woman who used to work at a Danville hospital will spend more than a year in federal prison after stealing drugs from her employer.

Paulette Toller worked as a pharmacy technician at Sovah Health in Danville and pleaded guilty to taking substances like hydrocodone, oxycodone and other drugs for her own personal use in February, according to US Attorney Thomas Cullen.

Court documents show that between June 2017 and June 2019, Toller stole two syringes of oxycodone liquid and 13,422 pills. Here’s the breakdown of what she took:

6,088 oxycodone pills

5,246 hydrocodone pills

760 codine pills

713 lorazepam

270 alprazolam pills

240 zolpiderm tartrate pills

65 hydromorphone pills

20 clonazepam pills

20 temazepam pills

On Tuesday, she was then sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for illegal distribution of a controlled substance.

Toller admitted to authorities that she found a loophole in the hospital’s automated dispensing system which allowed her to take drugs under codes that were no longer valid, according to court documents.