Lynchburg Humane Society launches #DennisQuaidChallenge

LYNCHBURG, Va. – We told you about Dennis Quaid the cat finding his forever home with Dennis Quaid the actor, and now the Lynchburg Humane Society is hoping to find the same happy ending for all of its furry friends.

“Our hope is to inspire, more celebrity pet adoptions. We would love if our fun celebrity-named pets inspire celebrity fans, celebrities themselves or just motivate people who have been on the fence about adopting to take that step and bring home a star of their own,” said Julie Barger, director of development.

Inspired by the Dennis Quaid success story, pets up for adoption at the humane society right now include a 4-year-old tabby cat named Nicole Kidman, a 4-year-old tuxedo cat named Keenan Thompson, a 2-year-old pit mix named Seth Rogan and a shaggy 10-year-old terrier named Harry Styles.

If you can’t adopt, the humane society is asking you to consider sharing their celebrity pet posts, tagging their celebrity namesakes and using the hashtag #DennisQuaidChallenge.

To see all of the pets up for adoption, head to the humane society’s website.