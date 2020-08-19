WSLS 10 trains lab to become Saint Francis service dog

ROANOKE, Va. – WSLS 10 has a new face around the building.

His name is Tenley and the five-month-old lab is in training to make a difference as a Saint Francis service dog.

“He’s doing good, he’s doing good for five months old,” said WSLS General Manager Jaimie Leon.

Leon got the idea to train a service dog after being introduced to Saint Francis’ work.

“I am an animal lover. I’m obsessed, my whole family is, so this is an easy one for me,” Leon said.

She talked the idea over with her family and station employees.

Now, Tenley is a regular at the station.

It’s not uncommon to see the little guy walking around WSLS by Leon’s side.

“Everybody has been fantastic, because when you see a puppy enter anywhere, you go crazy, and part of his training is he has to have control,” she said.

He’s in training to learn control and really, so is the staff.

“Everybody here is doing really good, because they’re also containing their excitement when they see him walk by, trying to help him out in that training process,” said Leon.

Leon trains him at work and at home, so one day he’ll be placed in a new home helping someone in need.

Tenley has many more months of training ahead, but there’s a bright future ahead.

“Whoever gets him it’s going to be a blessing for both,” said Leon.