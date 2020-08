ROANOKE, Va. – Celebrating a big birthday and reaching a big goal.

As we’ve reported, Ms. Venus Tucker turned 106-years-old on Aug. 13, 2020.

Our Lady of the Valley, her retirement home, hoped to surprise her with cards from all 50 states.

We are happy to report they reached that goal and handed her a total of 4,400 cards mailed-in from every state in the country.

The staff is blown away with the amount of love sent to Ms. Tucker during her second pandemic.