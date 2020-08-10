Roanoke woman turning 106-years-old, retirement home asking for birthday cards

ROANOKE, Va. – This week is a special one for a Roanoke woman.

Ms. Venus Tucker has lived through the Spanish flu in 1918 and is now celebrating her 106th birthday during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I never would have thought I’d gotten to this age and still have my right mind,” said Tucker.

She doesn’t just remember the past but keeps up with what’s going on in our world.

“When I read the paper, I wonder why so many wrong things have been happening nowadays that didn’t use to happen,” Tucker said.

While the headlines of 2020 may be troubling, in a Facebook post, Our Lady of the Valley asked the community to mail-in birthday wishes for Ms. Tucker.

With limited visits to our community being allowed at this time as we continue to...

She’s spent her decades on earth loving others and now it’s time to love her back.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing people rise and children going to school and to college and things like that instead of just being in the street,” said Tucker.

When asked how she's lived so long ...

“The only thing I can say - I was blessed by God. No man could ever do this to let me be here for a hundred and something years. Man is not able to do that, it’s nothing but a saving God and I do serve Him,” said Tucker.

If you would like to send Ms. Tucker birthday wishes you can mail them to:

Our Lady of the Valley

Attn: Sandie Donald

650 N. Jefferson St.

Roanoke, Va 24016