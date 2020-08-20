Virginia Tech Athletics launches ‘Keep Jumping’ fundraising campaign to cope with pandemic

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech Athletics and the Hokie Club launched a new fundraising campaign to keep Hokie Nation strong.

The “Keep Jumping” campaign is an initiative created to help navigate the financial impact of COVID-19 on Virginia Tech student-athletes, coaches, staff and associates.

University leaders estimate the COVID-19 pandemic will have a $50 million impact on athletics at the school between scholarships, coaching, and funding student-athlete training, health and wellness. That’s why they’re asking for help.

For every $100 donated, you will earn extra Priority Points to use on future games or you can donate the cost of tickets for a 2020 tax-deductible donation.

“It’s our goal to reach out to folks and say, ‘We need your help and we need it as much now as we ever have,” said Brad Wurthman, the senior associate athletics director for external operations at Virginia Tech.

To learn more about the campaign and how to donate, click here.