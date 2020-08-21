71ºF

38-year-old man dies after Henry County crash

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image. (KPRC/File)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A 38-year-old man is dead after a crash in Henry County early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on Route 751 just south of October Way in Henry County.

A 2017 GMC Yukon was going north on Route 751 when it ran off the right side of the road at a high speed, hit an embankment and overturned several times before ejecting the driver, according to police.

Authorities say the driver, 38-year-old Roger Gravely of Martinsville, was not wearing his seatbelt and was taken to SOVAH Health of Martinsville where he later died.

The crash remains under investgiation.

