Bucket hat bandit robs Bedford County convenience store

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for the man they say robbed a Moneta convenience store on Thursday.

The robber walked into Lakers Country Store on Moneta Road wearing a red-and-black bucket hat and a blue bandana. He demanded money, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

After he got the money, he left in a four-door vehicle that deputies said may have been gray.

The robber is believed to be somewhere between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

Officers searched the area and are now following up on leads.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.