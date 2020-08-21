Danville man charged with murdering his 8-month-old son

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police arrested a man they say killed his baby earlier this year.

On Thursday, police arrested 22-year-old Kanyon Wade Guthrie and charged him with felony homicide and felony child abuse in the death of his 8-month old son.

Police arrested him without incident.

This investigation began on June 12, when medical staff at SOVAH Health notified police about the boy’s death.

Family members found the child in the house unresponsive, called 911 and EMS transported the child to the hospital.

Police immediately began a thorough investigation that resulted in Thursday’s charges based on evidence and collaboration with the medical examiner’s office and the commonwealth attorney’s office.