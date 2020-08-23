Senior alert issued for 79-year-old Amelia County woman

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for Mary Scott Baker. The 80-year-old was last seen Saturday afternoon, August 22 at her home on South Amelia Avenue in Amelia County.

Baker is 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 170 pounds with blue eyes and grayish blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

She is believed to have walked away from her home.

According to the alert, Baker suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Please contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding her whereabouts at 804-561-5200 or 804-561-2118.