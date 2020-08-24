18-year-old Danville woman dies in Route 58 crash

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday afternoon in Halifax County, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 3:20 p.m., police responded to Route 58, a mile east of Route 747, after a 2000 Acura TL ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle, Kolby Singleton, 18, of Danville, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to police.

Police have not released any information about the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of an approximation of where the crash happened: