Campbell County man dies in Mustang crash, police say

The crash happened just south of Route 708 on 3 Creeks Road

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Tags: Crash, Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A 48-year-old Brookneal man died on Saturday after a crash in Campell County, according to Virginia State Police.

At 8:24 p.m., police responded to the crash on Route 648, about a half-mile south of Route 708.

A 1999 Ford Mustang went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, two concrete posts and bushes and then overturned, according to police.

Clarence Roberts, the driver of the Mustang, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Below is a map of an approximate location of the crash:

