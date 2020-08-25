Four Mac & Bobs employees test positive for COVID-19

SALEM, Va. – Mac & Bob’s Restaurant in Salem will be closed Tuesday night for cleaning after four employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video shared with customers Tuesday night, owner Bob Rotanz explained that SERVPRO will be coming in to deep clean the restaurant, adhering to CDC requirements for cleaning and also using EPA-approved disinfectants.

Rotanz said they’re working with the Virginia Department of Health to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

Mac & Bob’s will reopen Wednesday reopen with normal hours starting at 11 a.m.