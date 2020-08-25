Gleaning for the World collecting donations for those in Gulf facing hurricane, tropical storm warnings

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Gleaning for the World is already collecting donations for people who will be impacted by Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Depression Marco.

Because of the pandemic, donation collections look different outside the Sam’s Club in Lynchburg.

To prevent contact, volunteers are asking people to drop off donations in Gleaning for the World carts.

The group is looking for baby supplies, hygiene items and nonperishable foods.

“Right now, we’re in communications with our partners in Texas and Louisiana to see where our help is going to be needed most,” said communication representative Teresa Davis.

The truck will be at Sam’s Club until Wednesday. You can also donate online.