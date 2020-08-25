What’s News Today: COVID-funding, preparing for storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Senator Mark Warner will visit Southside and central Virginia today. He will stop in Martinsville and Lynchburg to talk to community leaders about the public health crisis, created by COVID-19 and what needs to be done to recover. He will also visit the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville. Business and defense community members will join him to talk about the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing program. The program aims to address the skills gap to support Virginia’s shipbuilding industry.

Feeding Southwest Virginia cuts the ribbon today on its renovated Kroger Volunteer Center. The volunteer center was started nine years ago. An additional donation of $34,900 from Kroger helped to renovate the space. The space is used for orientation of new volunteers and provides a place for volunteers to gather.

Gleaning for the World will continue collecting supplies as part of its response to Marco and Laura. It’s looking for non-perishable foods, baby supplies and cleaning supplies. Donations will be collected today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

Nighttime road work in Lynchburg could impact your travels. Crews will mill and pave portions of Rivermont Avenue and Boonsboro Road. Crews will be doing traffic control during the work, which is scheduled to take place nightly this week from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday.

Martinsville City Council will meet tonight. It will get an update on plans for the Dick and Willie Trail. The remaining section will connect the end of the original trail at Mulberry Creek to the recently completed section on Spruce Street. It could also set the personal property tax relief rate at 49.33 percent.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will meet today to discuss schools. The board could approve giving the schools $326,000 in CARES Act money to purchase COVID-related supplies. The board could also pass a resolution in support of the School Resource Officer Grant Program. The resolution says, “the absence of State funding would reduce or eliminate the ability to post SROs in our schools.”

The Roanoke County Public Library holds an online discussion about the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment to the Constitution, which gives women the right to vote. Nearly a dozen community leaders will talk about what voting means to them and the female role models in their lives. The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The Roanoke County Police Department holds a Diversity in Law Enforcement recruiting event tonight. Get your questions answered about starting or continuing a career in law enforcement. The event begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy on Barnes Avenue.