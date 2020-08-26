Get the kids playing and learning outside with animals at Spring Valley Farm

MONETA, Va. – Who knew you could find a zonkey, zorse and farm animals all in the same place here in southwest Virginia?

Spring Valley Farm in Moneta has been around since the 1980s and prides itself in educating the community on animals and agriculture.

From horseback riding lessons to petting zoos and trail rides, Spring Valley Farm has multiple activities for you to interact with all types of animals from all over the world.

Chad Simmons owns the farm and his wife, Michelle manages it. As a team, they use their passion to keep interest in agriculture alive to fuel the farm.

“Everyone is becoming more technologically savvy which is, of course, a great thing but it’s like the animals are getting left behind. No one seems to know anything about agriculture anymore and I just feel like it’s a dying breed of people. We want to try and get more people interested in agriculture and the animals so there’s somebody to pass all this on to someday,” said Michelle.

Good morning Virginia! Check us out on WSLS 10 and meet Ziggy the Zonkey and Sid the Camel with Megan Woods! . . @... Posted by Spring Valley Farm on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The couple wants Spring Valley Farm to be that one place people can still learn and cherish agriculture and the sweet animals that come with it.

“It’s really nice to disconnect. Some of the kids come here, I call it ‘screen drunk’. They walk around and they’re like ‘oh, real life’. It’s a beautiful thing to see them wake up and get to do things hands-on, put their hands in the dirt, explore animals in real life not just in front of a screen.”

The farm is open seven days a week but you have to call to set a visit up.

