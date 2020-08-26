No one hurt in apartment fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people are without a place to live after a fire in Roanoke on Wednesday morning.

At 10:20 a.m., fire crews responded to the 3800 block of Woodleigh Road NW, just off of Peters Creek Road, to find smoke and flames coming from an apartment building, according to first-responders.

Two apartment units were affected and two residents will be moved because of damages.

No one was hurt from the fire and the cause was ruled as an accidental electrical problem.