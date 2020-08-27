Authorites searching for Lynchburg man after late-morning stabbing

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are searching for the man they believe stabbed someone in Lynchburg Thursday morning.

At 11:17 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Easley Avenue just off the Lynchburg Expressway after someone was stabbed.

The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment.

Officers identified the suspect as 47-year-old Steve Earnest Wade Jr., of Lynchburg, and charged him with one count of malicious wounding.

Wade is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to call 434-455-6065.