Best of both worlds: Mill Mountain Theatre to offer in-person and virtual fall classes

ROANOKE, Va. – Mill Mountain Theatre is making sure there’s something for everyone wanting to take the stage this fall.

The theatre is kicking off fall classes in-person and online.

The idea is to give people the chance to choose what they feel comfortable with and give those who need interaction the option to safely meet in person.

“The main thing that keeps coming up for me is how much these students need connection, how much they need to be around each other, to be doing their art with one another and just feel connecting and like they’re not alone,” said Victoria Buck, Education Associate with the Mill Mountain Theatre.

Theatre students meeting in person will wear masks and keep a social distance along with following other safety protocols.

