Mac and Bob’s to temporarily close after a 5th employee tests positive for COVID-19

SALEM, Va. – A beloved Salem restaurant is temporarily closing its doors now that five employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As 10 News previously reported, Mac and Bob’s announced earlier this week that four employees tested positive.

Restaurant management said the Virginia Department of Health allowed Mac & Bob’s to stay open after a deep cleaning Tuesday night because the four employees were friends and socialized together often. However, the fifth person who tested positive for COVID-19 is not part of that social circle.

Mac and Bob’s will be closed until Tuesday, when they will reopen for a 14-day period only offering pick-up and curbside service. None of the back of house employees tested positive, according to restaurant management.

The last day that any of the five employees worked was Aug 17.

Below is the full letter from Mac & Bob’s management:

“I have been working closely with the Virginia Department of Health in regards to our four employees who have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The reason they have allowed Mac and Bob’s to stay open was due to the fact that these four employees were friends and socialized together often. Until today, no other employees have tested positive.

Unfortunately, a fifth employee has tested positive that is not in the same social circles as the other four employees.

The last that any of the five employees worked was August 17th. On the recommendation of the VDH, we will be closing until Tuesday, September 1st. Since none of our back of the house employees has tested positive the VDH will allow us to reopen for pick up and curbside for a 14-day period, starting September 1st. We will reopen at half capacity inside and outside on September 16th.

I feel that we have been doing our part as a business in adhering to the guidelines put forth by the VDH and the CDC. We have been wearing masks and doing daily temperature checks of all employees since mid-May. All employees have been required to sign in after washing their hands and we rearranged parts of the kitchen for better social distancing for our kitchen staff. The good news is that all five employees are doing well and will recover.

Like everyone, we are looking forward to days of a vaccine and getting back to normal. Until then we appreciate your understanding during these troubling times.

Sincerely,

Bob, Joe, Keith and all of the Mac and Bob’s staff”