Roanoke man starts TV series, ‘Buzz,’ to showcase local nonprofits

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke man is creating some buzz to help out local nonprofits.

Michael Hemphill created a new TV series called “Buzz.” He teamed up with marketing agencies in the Roanoke Valley to create the show to raise awareness about different nonprofits in the region, including RAM House, Mill Mountain Zoo, Southwest Virginia Ballet and Healing Strides.

The goal is to showcase what they do for the community and to attract more donors and volunteers for their cause.

“I am really hopeful that people will, first of all, get a better understanding of the breadth and depth of work that nonprofits do in our communities, not only here in Roanoke, but across the country,” said Hemphill.

Four episodes aired in August on Blue Ridge PBS. You can also check out Buzz episodes on YouTube and at buzz4good.com.

Hemphill is looking for more marketing agencies, episode sponsors and nonprofits to get on the show and would like to film and air more episodes this fall.