What’s News Today: drive-in movie, softball

ROANOKE, Va. – Enjoy a movie from the comforts of your car. The Williamson Road Area Business Association will hold a pop-up Community Drive-in tonight. This event was rescheduled from last week because of rain. Tonight’s feature film is Jurassic Park. Tickets are $20 per car. You can purchase them online. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at dusk.

Feeding Southwest Virginia and Convoy of Hope are teaming up to make sure people in the Highlands have the food they need. Convoy of Hope will deliver nearly 24,000 pounds of meat to Immanuel Baptist Church in Clifton Forge. Feeding Southwest Virginia will provide fresh produce. The food will be given to 16 local churches to give out. Feeding America designated Clifton Forge a high need area, which allow Feeding Southwest to use the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program to help out.

The Salem Red Sox will host the annual Guns and Hoses Softball Game. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed. Admission is $5 with proceeds going to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the game starting at 7 p.m.

The Botetourt County CARES Act Committee will meet today. It will discuss how to spend federal money received by the county. The meeting begins at 7:30 a.m. The Broadband Commission will meet this morning at 8 a.m. Both are at the Greenfield Education and Training Center.