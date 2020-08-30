Deputies searching for escaped inmate in Rocky Mount

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department are searching for an inmate after he escaped a group program on Saturday.

Deputies say a group of trustee inmates were attending a program on the Sheriff’s Office Complex. When the program was over, the group returned to the jail. That’s when authorities say 35-year-old inmate Curtis Sparks ran away.

Law enforcement began immediate search of the area using drones and scent detection dogs, but have been unable to locate Sparks.

According to the sheriff’s office Sparks is serving a sentence as a non-violent offender and is known to frequent Henry and Botetourt County.

Sparks is described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, blue eyes, brown hair and is last known to be wearing a white shirt and blue pants. He has tattoos on both arms and neck.

Curtis Sparks neck tattoo (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Curtis Sparks Arm tattoo (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Curtis Sparks arm tattoo (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

This is an ongoing investigation. If you know anything, you’re asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.