“End of Summer Splash” benefit raises money for Tudor House

ROANOKE, Va – The family of a well-known swim coach in Roanoke is using his favorite pass time to raise money in his honor.

Sunday the first annual End of Summer Splash was held at Hunting Hills Country Club to honor the life of Louis Tudor. Tudor died by suicide earlier this summer. The Tudor House was created to honor his life was raising money to help people who suffer from mental illness.

“We don’t want to remember him for his mental illness we want to remember him for how he was, just happy coaching swimming and seeing his friends so we want to celebrate that rather than celebrate the last two months of his life,” Louis Tudor’s daughter Hannah Tudor said.

The money raised will help get the non-profit up and running and also fund a scholarship in Tudor’s honor.