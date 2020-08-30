St. Jude’s in TN says Chadwick Boseman visited children fighting cancer in the midst of his own battle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Even while battling colon cancer, Chadwick Boseman worked hard to ensure children also battling cancer were inspired and always had a smile on their face.

Boseman, 43, visited St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee in 2018, the hospital said on Instagram Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Chadwick Boseman. Two years ago, Chadwick visited the St. Jude campus and brought with him not only toys for our patients but also joy, courage and inspiration,” the hospital said in a tweet.

The actor was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, according to the announcement of his death posted on Twitter Friday.

It’s not every day that St. Jude gets a visit from an Avenger! Thank you @ChadwickBoseman for stopping by to bring joy to our patients and learn more about our lifesaving mission! ❤ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/7RwPO7qgPD — St. Jude (@StJude) September 12, 2018

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the tweet read. “All were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”