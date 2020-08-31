Bandana-clad man robs gas station just off I-81 in Natural Bridge

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Deputies are searching for the man who robbed a gas station Friday night, about 2 miles away from Natural Bridge State Park.

Shortly before 11 p.m., someone call 911 about an armed robbery at the Exxon on South Lee Highway in Natural Bridge,

The robber is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, according to authorities.

Deputies and a Virginia State Police trooper searched the area and are following up on leads.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office at 540-463-7328.