Firefighters extinguish fire at Mac and Bob’s in Salem

SALEM, Va. – UPDATE, 10:30 A.M.

A fire at Mac and Bob’s in Salem is now out after firefighters responded to the scene Monday morning.

Officials say the fire was in the roof in the front of the building.

No one was hurt, and firefighters say they are still assessing the damage and looking for hot spots.

The restaurant was scheduled to reopen tomorrow after four employees tested positive for coronavirus. There has been no word on if that will still happen.

ORIGINAL STORY

Firefighters are responding to a fire at Mac and Bob’s in Salem.

A photo shows smoke coming out of the restaurant and firefighters at the scene.

10 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Stay with 10 News to learn more about this breaking news as it develops.