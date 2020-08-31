First Lady Pamela Northam visits childcare workers, educators in Southwest Virginia

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia’s First Lady Pamela Northam kicked off her third annual back-to-school tour on Monday in Blacksburg.

Her first stop was the Virginia Tech Child Development Center.

The goal of the tour is to highlight the importance of school readiness and the need to expand access to quality early learning.

Northam also said it’s important to thank educators and caregivers, who she calls the unsung heroes of this health crisis.

“To think that these educators really have moved quickly into this new environment. They did not close down. They provided care, especially for essential workers and families when they needed it the most. It is amazing and it was not easy, financially and otherwise, so we so appreciate the great sacrifice and all the terrific work that they’re doing,” Northam said.

The First Lady’s tour across the commonwealth continues Tuesday in Wise County.