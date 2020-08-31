Shelter looking to place senior dogs together after owner put in hospice care

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Throughout August, we have featured almost 100 pets up for adoption and we’ll finish up the month with a look at two dogs with a heartbreaking story.

Vickey and Midnight are both 8 years old and have lived their entire lives together in the same home.

They arrived at the Pittsylvania Pet Center after their dog mom was put in hospice care.

Their dad, being disabled, realized he could not care for them alone.

“It’s a horrible situation to have to give your pets up, but we completely understand,” said the center’s interim director Christine Warren.

Pet Center staff said the dog owners made the right decision.

“They were very loved, very well cared for. The dad just knew he could not get them the care that they needed just because he wasn’t able to physically walk either one of them. He was crying as he was signing the paperwork over,” said Warren.

The two were so well-loved staff said each one had 68 pages of medical records sent to the center from the dog’s veterinarian.

That is almost more than all the other animals at the shelter put together.

“I know a lot of people feel like they’ll be judged because they have to give up their animals, but we completely understand those moments where you can’t take care of them physically or financially,” said Warren.

Vowing to keep Vickey and Midnight together, the search is on for a family who will love them.

“If they stay with us for six months before we find them a family, that’s fine. We’re going to find them a family together,” said Warren.

The two started their lives together and will wait together at the pet center until the day they walk out with a new family.

Click their names if you would like to learn more about adopting Vickey and Midnight.