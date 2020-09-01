Campbell County authorities ask for help identifying suspects in breaking and entering case

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Campbell County are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person or people responsible for stealing several items, including guns and other weapons, from a house over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday just after 12 p.m., according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

A person or group broke into a home in the Rustburg area and stole guns, other weapons and accessories, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the drivers and occupants of the vehicles pictured are being sought for questioning in connection with this crime.

The breaking and entering investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Stuart Herndon with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.