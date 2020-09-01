What’s News Today: Run for the arts, road construction

ROANOKE, Va. – If you have questions about the census, you can get those answered today and every Tuesday this month. Representatives will be at the Franklin County Public Library in Rocky Mount on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays at the Westlake branch from noon to 4 p.m. The deadline for completing the census is Sept 30.

Gleaning for the World will continue collecting supplies today. They will be sent to the Gulf Coast to help with Hurricane Laura recovery. You can drop off supplies from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. at Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

Roanoke County holds a virtual discussion about advocating for children in foster care. The county says the pandemic has brought even more trauma to children, who are already experiencing daily stress. The online session begins at 7 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Health holds a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic today. You will need to call the health department for an appointment. Testing will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Rockbridge Regional Communication Center.

Danville City Council could pass a resolution, agreeing to a contract for a casino. Caesars is proposing to spend at least $400 million on a casino, multiple restaurants, a hotel with 300 guest rooms and more. If voters pass a resolution, allowing a casino, it’s expected to open in 2023. Once open, the casino is expected to employ 1,300 full-time workers, with an hourly wage of at least $15 an hour.

Danville Utilities will resume utility disconnections today. Municipal-owned utilities are not subject to the State Corporation Commissions September 16th moratorium. Danville Utility customers with past due balances of more than 35 days have received two notices with options. There is money to help with utility bills.

Starting today, you will need an appointment to use the DMV Select service at the Roanoke Municipal Building. The city says it made the change due to the overwhelming volume of transactions its processed due to limited hours at local DMV offices. The transactions are performed by the city’s Treasurers’ Office, which also processes property and real estate taxes. If you have an appointment, you’re asked to arrive no more than ten minutes before your scheduled time and you are required to wear a face covering.

VDOT holds a public hearing about the Route 220 Martinsville Southern Connector project. VDOT will present the draft Environmental Impact Statement. The Martinsville Southern Connector will improve Route 220 between the North Carolina state line and Route 58. If you would live to give feedback, the meeting runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Jack Dalton Park.

A virtual running event kicks off today, helping the arts in the Roanoke Valley. In Miles for Music, you run or walk a 5K, 10K or half or full marathon over the next three weeks. Registration is $40 with part of the proceeds going to the Roanoke Children’s Theater, Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir or Blue Cow Arts. You will also receive a t-shirt, downloadable race bib, and medal.