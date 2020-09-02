More than 1,000 animals adopted during Clear the Shelters 2020

10 News is putting a bow on a monthlong initiative to get as many local pets adopted as possible.

Thanks to generous 10 News viewers and members of the community, more than 1,000 pets went home to new families.

This year’s Clear the Shelters looked a lot different than usual, especially because it lasted the whole month of August, not just one day.

Out of almost 90 animals featured in our newscasts, there were certainly a few stars that brought us smiles like Jake from State Farm and Jenny from the Block.

They are unusual names for sure, but it was Dennis Quaid (the cat) who got the most attention.

It did not take long for the Lynchburg Humane Society to be thrown into the Hollywood spotlight.

Actor Dennis Quaid reached out to the shelter wanting to adopt the sweet black cat.

“It was really off the wall, but I just couldn’t resist. I had to,” said actor Dennis Quaid. “I’m out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world.”

Before staff knew it, they were on a Zoom call with an A-list celebrity, talking about their forgotten feline.

“It’s been a shame, he’s been here a couple months and no one has taken an interest to him for whatever reason. We are ecstatic. He’s a fantastic cat,” said Danielle Ulmer, Lynchburg Humane Society Adoption Center Manager.

Now, thanks to Clear the Shelters, he is living his best Hollywood life.

The options in shelters are endless, from one tiny cat to two big dogs looking for their next loving home after their parents both fell ill.

“He (the owner) was crying as he was signing the paperwork over. But we will keep the girls together,” said Christine Warren, interim director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center.

With 1,022 pets adopted during Clear the Shelters 2020, you’re proving you don’t have to be a big-time movie star to help write the next chapter in the life of a homeless pet.

Not all of the animals we featured in our newscasts have been adopted.

These pets are still available: