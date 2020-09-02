‘This is an honor for me’: Video of man asking brother to be best man goes viral

ROANOKE, Va. – One local man’s reaction to his brother asking him to be his best man is getting a lot of attention.

The Woodrum family recently celebrated their youngest son Chris’s birthday.

He got a cake and they sang him a song like all the others before.

As the birthday fun wrapped up, Chris opened one final gift: A special card from his big brother Josh.

In the card, Josh asked Chris to be his best man.

Chris, surprised by the move, was overcome with excitement and hugged his brother.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better reaction from him. It brings me a lot of joy,” said Josh.

Since Josh popped the question to his fiancee, Chris has made it no secret he wants to stand by his brother’s side.

“This is an honor for me to stand beside him at the wedding,” said Chris.

“He just kind of drops hints like, ‘Who’s going to be your best man? What color shoes are we going to wear for the wedding? Who’s going to be your best man?’” said Josh. “He always seems to kind of slide it in there.”

“When Josh got engaged, he said, ’I’m going to be Josh’s best man,’” said Josh’s and Chris’s mom, Beth.

Beth cautioned Chris that his brother may chose a friend for the honor.

“I said, ‘Honey, I don’t know, we’ll have to see what Josh says,’” Beth said. “I said, ‘It may be his best friend.’”

As Chris read the card aloud, it was not just a birthday surprise for him, but the whole family as well.

“When he started reading that last part and I realized what was going to happen and I was just looking at Chris the whole time and I was like, ’Oh my gosh’ and it was just ’Thank you God’ for having compassionate and caring sons,” Beth said.

The compassionate reaction from Chris has since gotten a lot of attention on social media.

“I didn’t realize not only was I going to make Chris really happy with this event, but it would kind of bring some joy to other people by watching it,” Josh said.

Chris is already looking forward to performing his best man duties.

“I am so excited. I’m happy for the wedding,” said Chris.