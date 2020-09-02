‘We’re supporting you’: After COVID-19 cases, then fire, Mac and Bob’s co-owner says customers keep them going

SALEM, Va. – Mac and Bob’s Restaurant in Salem was in recovery mode Tuesday after a fire in their restaurant Monday morning.

Co-owner Bob Rotanz said a structural engineer took a look at the damage and said it’s not as bad as it could have been.

Damages were estimated to be around $10,000.

The fire came just days after the restaurant had to close due to several employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Even through all the pitfalls the restaurant has seen lately, Rotanz said the one thing that always keeps them going is their customers.

”‘How do you keep doing this?’ It’s like, our customers keep doing it. We get so many calls, my phone blew up. I can’t tell you how many text messages I got, ’Hang in there, Bob,’ ‘You guys can do it,’ ‘We’re supporting you,’ ‘Love you guys.’ That keeps us going, it really does,” said Rotanz.

Rotanz said they still plan to kick off reopening to half capacity on September 16.