What’s News Today: Hurricane relief, remembering World War II

ROANOKE, Va. – Gleaning for the World will continue collecting supplies today. They will be sent to the Gulf Coast to help with Hurricane Laura recovery. You can drop off supplies from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. at the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

Today is World War II Veterans Day in Wythe County. The Board of Supervisors voted to mark the 75th anniversary of the signing of the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, which formally ended the war. Members of the board said the resolution was passed to “honor the heroes who fought to literally save the world in the 1940s” and to remind the younger generation of their sacrifice.

The Danville Public Library celebrates National Library Card Sign Up Month. On Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., throughout September, library staff will meet people outside of the library on Patton Street to sign them up for a library card. They are free to everyone living within 50 miles of a Danville Public Library. You will need proof of address. This month, the library is again hosting Supplies for Fines. The library will waive $2 for every school supply donated, up to $50. Supplies will be given to Danville Public Schools.

The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia will announce a new partnership today. It will team up with Secure Future in the coalfield region. The group is working to develop a renewable energy industry in Southwest Virginia.