Ruritan Service Club hosts New River Valley motorcycle ride to benefit cancer research

DUBLIN, Va. – Nearly a hundred motorcycle riders brought out their bikes Saturday morning for a charitable cause.

The Ruritan Service Club organized a motorcycle ride through the New River Valley to raise money for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The Cruise for St. Jude’s started at Ruritan’s headquarters outside of Dublin and went through Bland and Wytheville.

“We do have children in the New River Valley who have been to St. Jude’s,” said Johnny Edmonds, the Ruritan member who came up with the idea for the ride. “Cancer touches everybody, and we just want to do our part.”

Ruritan President Linward Hedgspeth traveled to Dublin from North Carolina to witness the ride.

“It is overwhelming to know we have so many folks that care about the future of this country by supporting our children and our babies,” Hedgspeth said.

The ride is part of a yearlong, nationwide effort by Ruritan to fundraise for St. Jude’s. Clubs across the country have raised more than $10,000 so far this year.

“It brings tears to your eyes,” said Ruritan First Lady Anne Hedgspeth, who determined Ruritan’s intention to fundraise for St. Jude’s. “It really is a heartwarming experience to see so many bike riders here.”

“Labor Day Weekend from now on will feature a Saint Jude’s ride. This is the first of many,” Edmonds said. “You don’t buy a motorcycle to ride fast, you do it to go slow and enjoy what God has blessed us with.”