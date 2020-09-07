‘We really appreciate their business’: Local frontline employees serve others on Labor Day

ROANOKE, Va. – On a day of rest for millions of Americans enjoying the Labor Day holiday, frontline workers still had to clock in.

Charissa Morrison, a barista at Sweet Donkey Coffee House in Roanoke, was hard at work Monday.

“It’s always good. It’s fun. It goes by quick,” said Morrison.

From restaurants to retail and hotels to health care, Morrison helps make up the 147 million working Americans in the labor force.

She said it’s something she doesn’t take for granted, especially at a time when more than 13 million Americans are out of a job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re happy to be here to serve and just being grateful for the people that are working so that everybody else can enjoy their day off too,” said Morrison.

At Macado’s in Vinton, General Manager Adrian Herndon said he is proud of the work his staff puts in to make sure customers feel safe and welcome. The restaurant opened a new outdoor seating area, cleans frequently, and offers free masks to customers.

“We’ve just been staying at it, staying busy and staying strong,” said Herndon.

Both businesses have stayed open during the pandemic, despite the changes and stresses.

“We really care and we really appreciate their business when they do take the time to come out and hang out with us on a holiday,” said Herndon.

“I’m happy to be here and give people their coffee and have a job and have something to do,” said Morrison. “That’s good for all of us.”