Lexington’s State Cinema reopens after more than five months

LEXINGTON, Va. – A historic business in downtown Lexington is finally back open to the public.

State Cinema 3 welcomed back its first customers last Friday after more than five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater is following strict protocols on capacity, social distancing, face masks and cleaning.

Workers said it’s been slow so far, but they’re happy to be back to some sense of normalcy.

“It’s been great. I mean, I’d like to think that we play a good role in the community, so to welcome people back has definitely been amazing. You know, just getting through everything that’s going on with COVID and being back, being employed again has definitely been great,” said Ryan Lockhart, assistant manager of the State Cinema.

