MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – There was a heavy police presence at a house in Montgomery County Wednesday afternoon as authorities attempted to serve a warrant for a probation violation to a man who initially refused to come out.

The man was later arrested without incident at a house near Springview Drive and Blair Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the man was alone in the house and it took a while for authorities to talk him into coming out.