HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing teen girl.

Peyleigh Willis, 16, has been missing since August 21, 2020, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities believe there is no foul play in her disappearance.

The Sheriff’s Office said that anyone found aiding or concealing her runaway status could be criminally charged.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call 245-638-8751.