Investigation underway after human remains found in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Pittsylvania County are investigating after the discovery of human remains and a car on Wednesday.

The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains and also determine a cause and manner of death, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Several agencies have assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation so far, including the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Angel Search and Rescue, Pittsylvania County Office of Public Safety and Pittsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. 10 News is working to learn more.