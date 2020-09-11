76ºF

Local News

Investigation underway after human remains found in Pittsylvania County

Medical examiner’s office working to identify remains, determine cause of death

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pittsylvania County
photo

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Pittsylvania County are investigating after the discovery of human remains and a car on Wednesday.

The medical examiner’s office is working to identify the remains and also determine a cause and manner of death, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Several agencies have assisted the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation so far, including the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Angel Search and Rescue, Pittsylvania County Office of Public Safety and Pittsylvania County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. 10 News is working to learn more.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: