Montgomery County schools switch to online learning for students in grades 4-12

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County students in grades 4-12 will be learning online from home starting on Monday.

School leaders announced the change on Thursday evening. They said students in grades PK-3 will remain on an in-person schedule.

Students will stay on their current schedules on Friday so they can get Chromebooks and other items they’ll need during remote learning.

This announcement comes just two days after schools reopened on Tuesday. School leaders said they made the change due to “the projected increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our area.”

As of Thursday, school leaders said there were no positive cases in Montgomery County Public Schools. While they continue to monitor numbers and projections from the Virginia Department of Health, they said they hope to return to the current schedule for all students on Sept. 28.

There are some students who are exempt from having to switch to remote learning, including those with IEPs, those without access to the internet, those who are English Language Learners and students of employees. Click here for more information.