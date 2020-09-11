You can check puppy off your shopping list as Kroger hosts pet adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. – With fall just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to adopt a new cuddle buddy.

On Saturday, Kroger is teaming up with local shelters for pet adoption events in Roanoke and Vinton.

Rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the “For Your Pets” event will allow you to find a new furry friend and get some weekend groceries done at any of the three participating stores.

Here are the Kroger stores participating and the shelters that will be there:

915 Hardy Road, Vinton, VA 24179 – Bedford Humane Society

4488 Electric Road, Roanoke, VA 24018 – Salem Animal Shelter

3970 Valley Gateway Boulevard, Roanoke, VA 24012 – Roanoke Valley SPCA

The three local shelters will have informational tables in front of the stores and most will have adoptable pets on-site.

Each event will have shelter representatives hand out Kroger coupon booklets which include discounts on dog and cat food items available in-store.